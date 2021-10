Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 13:30 Hits: 0

Since January 2019, state legislators have introduced 231 bills to restrict the right of free and peaceful assembly, according to the “ U.S. Protest Law Tracker ” maintained by the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law. As of early September, thirty-six of these bills had been enacted; another fifty-two are pending. Here are some of the measures that became law in just the past year:

Read more https://progressive.org/magazine/smoking-gun-cracking-down-on-protest/