Kellogg's Workers Are Striking Against a Two-Tiered System of Workplace Inequality - A conversation with Dan Osborn, who has worked at the Omaha, Nebraska, plant for 18 years.

Category: World Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 19:47 Hits: 0

Like Frito-Lay, Nabisco, John Deere, and Heaven Hill Distillery, cereal giant Kellogg’s has seen consumer demand skyrocket during the pandemic, reporting profits of $1.25 billion in 2020. To meet this demand, many workers in Kellogg’s plants around the US report pulling 12 to 16-hour shifts seven days a week, leaving little time for anything outside of work beyond sleep. But the creation of a two-tier employment system in 2015 has meant that newer employees in the lower “transitional tier” are earning significantly less than their coworkers for doing the same work. Demanding that the company raise the floor for all of its employees, Kellogg’s plant workers in Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee have been on strike since Oct. 5. We talk about the ongoing strike with Dan Osborn, who has worked at the Omaha, Nebraska, plant for 18 years and currently serves as president of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM), Local 50G.



Additionallinks/infobelow...

Permanentlinksbelow...

FeaturedMusic(allsongssourcedfromtheFreeMusicArchive:freemusicarchive.org)

Jules Taylor, "Working People Theme Song"

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/kelloggs-workers-strike-two-tiered-workplace-inequality