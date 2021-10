Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 08:40 Hits: 11

A Bavarian court has handed a 10-year prison sentence to a German woman who allowed a five-year-old Yazidi "slave" girl die of thirst.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-court-jails-is-bride-for-crimes-against-humanity/a-59615161?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf