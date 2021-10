Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 09:19 Hits: 18

The 60-year-old has served as the head of Germany's most populous state since 2017. His resignation comes after the conservative CDU suffered an unprecedented defeat in recent elections with him as its main candidate.

