Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 06:58 Hits: 14

Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan's cabinet and a large number of pro-government party leaders on Monday in an apparent military coup, three political sources said, throwing a fragile transition towards democracy into disarray. Follow FRANCE 24's live updates on events.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211025-live-sudan-s-armed-forces-detain-pm-hamdok-for-refusing-to-join-coup