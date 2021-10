Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 07:26 Hits: 17

KOTA KINABALU: Any deal for bipartisan cooperation with the Opposition Sabah Pakatan Harapan will be discussed by the 10-party Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition partners first, says Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/25/grs-members-will-discuss-before-committing-to-cooperation-with-state-pakatan-says-cm