Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 15:40 Hits: 7

Members of the women's national football team were moved by a visit to the world's biggest Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. It came a day after they had struggled to beat Israel in a World Cup qualifying match.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-women-s-national-team-members-moved-by-visit-to-yad-vashem/a-59597804?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf