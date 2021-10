Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 13:09 Hits: 11

The Turkish president wants to expel 10 ambassadors because they called for the release of activist Osman Kavala. In doing so, he is once again trying to distract attention from problems at home, says Erkan Arikan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-erdogan-is-fighting-to-stay-in-power/a-59609841?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf