Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 14:28 Hits: 12

An investigation suggests that Facebook has selectively chosen what hate speech it wants to shut down in India. Whistleblower Frances Haugen's disclosures come as she is set to appear before British lawmakers.

