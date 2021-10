Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 12:37 Hits: 6

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo kick-started her campaign with a first rally as the Socialist Party’s official candidate in Lille on Saturday. With polls showing Hidalgo still in the single digits ahead of French presidential elections in April, even some supporters acknowledge that she "has a lot of work to do".

