Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 13:05 Hits: 12

MELAKA: Datuk Seri Idris Haron has denied triggering a commotion at the Klebang Kechil Umno annual general meeting (AGM), which took place in his house compound here on Sunday (Oct 24). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/24/idris-haron-denies-triggering-commotion-umno-branch-ag---which-took-place-in-his-house-compound