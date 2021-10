Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 18:27 Hits: 12

YENAGOA, Nigeria (Reuters) - At least 25 people, including some minors, were killed in an explosion and fire at an illegal oil refinery in Nigeria's Rivers state on Friday, a local leader and a resident told Reuters on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/25/at-least-25-including-minors-died-in-illegal-refinery-blast-in-nigeria