China Rejects US And EU Meddling In Taiwan Issue

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called on the United States to act and speak out cautiously when addressing the issue of the Chinese province of Taiwan.

The Chinese diplomat's remarks came in response to the words of President Joe Biden who said on Thursday that the United States would intervene if China invaded Taiwan. He also dared to affirm that China, Russia and the rest of the world know that the US has the most powerful Army in history.

In a reaction to these statements, Wang stressed that no one should underestimate the Chinese people's strong resolution, determination and capability to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“There is only one China in the world. This is an ironclad fact and a basic norm in international relations,” he recalled.

On Thursday, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) also rejected a European Parliament's report on the political and cooperation relations between the European Union (EU) and Taiwan. The EU parliament also passed a resolution recommending the establishment of an investment agreement with Taiwan, a proposal which comes after the suspension of a similar agreement between the EU and China signed in 2020.

"We urge the relevant EU institutions to be prudent in their words and deeds, avoid damaging China's sovereignty and territorial integrity in any form, avoid sending erroneous signals to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, and abide by the one-China principle," the CPPCC said.

