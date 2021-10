Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 16:23 Hits: 14

The 18-year-old, who goes by the name of Floriani M. on his jersey, was an unused substitute in his side's 4-1 loss at Hellas Verona. His great-grandfather ruled Italy as a fascist dictator for more than two decades.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/benito-mussolini-s-great-grandson-named-in-lazio-squad-for-first-time/a-59611059?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf