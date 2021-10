Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 13:38 Hits: 12

Karine Jean-Pierre made history in May by becoming the first openly LGBT individual – and only the second Black woman – to lead a White House press briefing. In an interview with FRANCE 24, she discussed her upbringing, the Haitian migrant crisis and the recent diplomatic crisis with France.

