The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

‘Bangui is sweet’: A rap to renew appreciation for the Central African Republic’s capital

Category: World Hits: 12

‘Bangui is sweet’: A rap to renew appreciation for the Central African Republic’s capital "Bangui la coquette", or Bangui the beautiful, as it was nicknamed in the 1970s, has lost some of its splendour. The capital of a country plagued by conflicts and political upheaval, the largest city in the Central African Republic has been "mocked, mistreated and neglected", according to rapper Befa Centro. The French and Central African rapper hopes to change that, with a song and a video that are a "declaration of love" to Bangui. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20211022-bangui-is-sweet-a-rap-to-renew-appreciation-for-the-central-african-republic-capital

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version