‘Bangui is sweet’: A rap to renew appreciation for the Central African Republic’s capital

Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 13:45 Hits: 12

"Bangui la coquette", or Bangui the beautiful, as it was nicknamed in the 1970s, has lost some of its splendour. The capital of a country plagued by conflicts and political upheaval, the largest city in the Central African Republic has been "mocked, mistreated and neglected", according to rapper Befa Centro. The French and Central African rapper hopes to change that, with a song and a video that are a "declaration of love" to Bangui.

