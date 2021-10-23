'Cruelty at the core': Chris Hayes exposes disturbing superpower the GOP is fighting for

Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 11:02 Hits: 0

MSNBC's Chris Hayes recently blasted Republican lawmakers as he broke down how the far-right has been "cultivating nastiness as a political virtue."

In a segment that detailed the "cruelty at the core" of the Republican Party, the primetime host insisted that “vice signaling" is the focus of the Republican strategy although they should be "virtue signaling."

"Look at me, I'm a loud, ostentatious jerk' is increasingly what it means to be a right-wing politician in America these days," he posted.



He also discussed situations where some Republican lawmakers have chosen to ignore the severity of certain scandals as opposed to stanind o >. "The ability to make people believe that's all nonsense, or maybe that it's true and they don't care because you're sticking your finger in the eye of them, that is the dangerous political superpower that all of these people are desperate to develop," he said.

