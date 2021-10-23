'When the alt-right eat their own': Trump and Meghan McCain relentlessly mocked on Twitter after his latest rant

Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 13:39 Hits: 0

Former President Donald Trump's recent attack leveled at Meghan McCain has quickly made its way around social media. Since many Twitter users have critical opinions of late Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) daughter, she wasn't fiercely defended simply because the attack came from Trump.

But for many Twitter users, the former president's unhinged rant shed light on a number of things. While it served as a reminder of why the former president should remain out of office, others noted how Republicans have no problem attacking or abandoning their own when the opportunity aligns with their agenda.

One Twitter user wrote, "Don't you love it when the alt-right eat their own? But seriously, every time tRump's minister of propaganda posts some BS he can't post himself because he's a criminal, it's always lies and hate. It's all he knows."

@TeaPainUSA Don’t you love it when the alt right eat their own? But seriously, every time tRump’s minister of propa… https://t.co/zFGowJBydJ 1634933499.0

@TeaPainUSA Misogyny is Trump’s core value. 1634932714.0





@TeaPainUSA Trump didn't even want to fly the flag over the Capitol at half-mast when McCain died. It was eventuall… https://t.co/2WP6n4qjoj 1634936622.0

Even if you think the worst of Meghan McCain, (I'm looking at you The View hosts,) she doesn't deserve to be harass… https://t.co/74zfxjZG0H 1634993364.0

@thedailybeast A reminder that this insecure man-child held the highest office in the land, even though he faked it… https://t.co/uyYTecSrKn 1634948431.0

@TeaPainUSA Trump is and has always have been a total piece of shit. The GOP loves him so that tells you the morali… https://t.co/wIM89hH9Ik 1634932435.0

@thedailybeast You often hate what you see in others because it reminds you of your own flaws… 1634965283.0

The series of critical reactions came shortly after Trump attacked McCain and her family. In an email blast to all of his supporters, Trump did not mince words with his verbal attack at McCain. He wrote, "Isn't it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of 'The View.'

"In any event, Meghan should fight the Communists instead of explaining how they beat her, hurt her, and made her 'physically ill.' She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good," the former president added.

At one point, he also attacked McCain's deceased father. "At the request of many of her representatives, I made it possible for her father to have the world's longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan. In his own very special way, he was a RINO's RINO," Trump said, using an acronym for "Republican in name only."

