Minnesota lawmaker asks supporters to donate to Capitol rioter's defense fund

A Minnesota lawmaker is raising money for his constituents who are facing charges for their involvement in the January insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. According to The Guardian, Minnesota state senator Mark Koran (R) took to Facebook with a post in reference to members of the Westbury family.

Four members of the Westbury family —including Robert Westbury and three of his sons— were allegedly involved in the Capitol riots and are now facing charges for their alleged actions. Now, Koran is attempting to raise funds to assist the family as he believes they are being punished for having "opposing views."

"Here's a local family in Lindström who can use some help. They attended the Jan 6th Rally and have been accused and charged with a variety of crimes. Some very serious and some which seem to be just to punish opposing views," Koran wrote. "All I'm asking is that they need assistance to mount a fair defense from an overbearing Dept of Justice. They are a good family!"

The publication reports that the fundraiser, titled "Legal Fees 4 family fighting tyranny 4 you," is available on the so-called Christian fundraising platform, GiveSendGo. The fundraiser was launched by Westbury's wife and the mother of his three sons. On the fundraiser page, which was first reported by The Star Tribune, the Westbury matriarch defended her family as she falsely claimed prayer was the sole purpose of the rallygoers' January trip to Washington, D.C.

"First amendment, second amendment, right to privacy have been ripped away from our peaceful law-abiding family. A million people attended January 6th for one purpose, and one purpose only to pray," she wrote.

She also claimed her family had been "targeted" by the government. "My family is being targeted by this illigitimate (sic), tyrannical government...Please understand that we are the forerunners....What's happening to us is coming to a Theatre near you," she said, later writing: "We have an attorney who is willing to stand up for us, but this isn't going to be an inexpensive endeavor."

Although the Westbury family is hoping to raise $50,000, they have fallen relatively short of the effort having only raised $1,500.

