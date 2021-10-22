Russia and Israel Seek to Strengthen Dialogue, Commercial Ties

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 21:26 Hits: 0

Russia and Israel have developed what they call a unique bond between the two countries, according to statements made by Vladimir Putin and Naftali Bennet prior to a meeting between the two leaders on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, opening his meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, devoted special attention to the development of trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Putin expressed that they are developing successfully, although he described the volumes exchanged as modest.

In response, Bennet said that the Israeli people remember the feat of the Soviet Army and praise its contribution to the victory over Nazism. Regarding Putin, he expressed that the Russian leader was a very close and true friend of Israel.

Russia wants to work more closely with Israel, Putin tells Bennett https://t.co/dkQSLMBMGh October 22, 2021

The Russian president cited statistical data on trade turnover between his country and Israel during a seven-month period this year, and said that it has increased by 50 percent despite pandemic restrictions.

According to Putin, the development of economic relations is occurring, among other things, due to special attention to projects in the high-tech spheres of the economy.

The Israeli prime minister added that he intended to discuss during his meeting with the Russian president the situation in Syria and Iran, where the views of Moscow and Tel Aviv do not coincide.

