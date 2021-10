Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 05:51 Hits: 5

A US envoy said North Korea's recent weapon tests were "concerning and counterproductive." Last week, the isolated nation carried out tests of a new type of ballistic missile launched from submarines.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-envoy-urges-north-korea-to-stop-tests-engage-in-talks/a-59608256?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf