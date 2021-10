Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 09:29 Hits: 5

Former Manchester United and France defender Patrice Evra has said he was sexually abused as a teenager. In an interview to publicise his new autobiography, Evra told The Times on Friday the abuse took place when he was a 13-year-old schoolboy.

