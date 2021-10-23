The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

‘It was terrifying’: Thousands of migrants arrested in Libyan security forces crackdown

Category: World Hits: 12

‘It was terrifying’: Thousands of migrants arrested in Libyan security forces crackdown Dozens of people, including women and children, have spent weeks sleeping rough outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Libya. Desperately seeking shelter, these families, who come from sub-Saharan Africa, fled to the offices on October 1, after Libyan security forces launched a brutal campaign targeting migrants. Fearing for their safety, they are asking to be evacuated from the country as soon as possible.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20211022-sub-saharan-migrants-arrested-libya-unhcr

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version