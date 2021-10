Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 12:35 Hits: 15

A former Facebook worker reportedly told US authorities Friday the platform has put profits before stopping problematic content, weeks after another whistleblower helped stoke the firm's latest crisis with similar claims.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/technology/20211023-new-whistleblower-says-facebook-put-profit-above-fighting-misinformation