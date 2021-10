Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 16:05 Hits: 11

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had ordered the foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors from Western countries 'persona non grata' for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211023-turkey-declares-us-french-ambassadors-persona-non-grata