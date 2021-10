Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 08:25 Hits: 4

Russia on October 23 reported 1,075 COVID-19 deaths during the previous 24 hours, its fifth straight daily record, as authorities prepare to shut workplaces across the country and impose a lockdown in the capital.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-covid-deaths-record-lockdown/31525725.html