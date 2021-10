Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 01:39 Hits: 1

China on Friday said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by US President Joe Biden that the US is committed to defending the island if it is attacked.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211022-biden-says-yes-us-would-defend-taiwan-against-china