Italy’s former interior minister Salvini stands trial on migrant kidnapping charges Italy’s former interior minister and the leader of the right-wing League Party, Matteo Salvini, faces trial Saturday on kidnapping charges over his decision to prevent more than 100 migrants from landing on Italian soil in July 2019. The case centres on his decision to prevent the mainly Sudanese migrants from disembarking, leaving them languishing at sea for six days.

