Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 14:10 Hits: 5

60 years before Fukushima, Japan was hit by an ecological disaster in the port city of Minamata. Forgotten by some, its memory is preserved by the illness that bears its name: Minamata disease, or severe mercury poisoning. Now, a new film about one of the worst cases of industrial poisoning in modern times is about to be screened in Minamata for the first time.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/revisited/20211022-japan-rediscovers-minamata-ecological-disaster