Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 15:09 Hits: 4

As tensions mount between Brussels and Warsaw over a ruling that parts of European treaties are incompatible with the Polish constitution, the Quebec cartoonist Bado made a drawing about the possibility of “Polexit”.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211022-after-brexit-polexit-cartoonist-depicts-possible-result-of-eu-poland-legal-row