Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 15:52 Hits: 3

The price of diesel has skyrocketed in Syria in recent years as a result of the country's devastating decade-long war. But in Idlib province, some have turned to a cheap and eco-friendly alternative – fuel made from the stones of olives left over from the olive oil-making process.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211022-fuel-from-olives-syria-s-answer-to-rising-diesel-prices