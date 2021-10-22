Betrayal and grief: Young people suffering from climate anxiety demand action

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 20:06 Hits: 5

The upcoming COP26 convention on climate change will be a decisive moment for future generations. But with increasing heatwaves, floods, wildfires and access to endless information, the mental health of young people is declining. FRANCE 24 spoke several young people suffering from climate anxiety about their fears and sentiments of betrayal, grief and loss of hope.

