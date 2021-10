Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 04:59 Hits: 9

A senior al-Qaeda leader was killed in a US drone strike in Syria, the Pentagon said Friday. The strike comes two days after a base in southern Syria, used by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, was assaulted.

