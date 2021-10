Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 05:47 Hits: 8

KUCHING (Bernama): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob began his working visit to Sarawak on Saturday (Oct 23) by attending a briefing on state development by the Sarawak Economic Planning Unit. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/23/pm-begins-working-visit-to-sarawak