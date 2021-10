Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 22:01 Hits: 9

Your views on the pandemic relate to your sense of time, emotional states and how much you cooperate with COVID-19 rules, say researchers.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/covid-19-time-mood-emotion-mental-health-wellbeing-masks-group-social-activity-2261786