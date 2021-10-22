The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Public Citizen Blasts Pfizer for Putting Corporate Profit Over Increasing Access to COVID Vaccines

Category: World Hits: 13

Seg4 pfizer

A damning new report shows that one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine makers appears to have played a role in restricting access to those very vaccines. The report, “Pfizer’s Power,” published this week by the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, examines Pfizer’s contracts with the United States, United Kingdom, European Commission, Albania, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Dominican Republic and Peru. They offer a rare glimpse into the power Pfizer has to silence governments, throttle supply, shift risk and maximize profits in the middle of a public health crisis. We speak with Public Citizen researcher Zain Rizvi, author of the new report.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/10/22/public_citizen_researcher_exposes_pfizer_vaccines

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version