Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 08:16 Hits: 18

COVID-19 infection and mortality rates currently vary vastly across Europe. What is the situation with vaccine uptake and coronavirus restrictions? And what might be expected in the different countries this winter?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-s-the-covid-situation-in-europe-as-it-enters-its-second-pandemic-winter/a-59581980?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf