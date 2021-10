Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 09:17 Hits: 20

PUTRAJAYA: Complete vaccination for adolescents between 12 and 17 will be a condition that will be stated in all standard operating procedures soon, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/22/complete-vaccination-for-adolescents-to-be-a-condition-in-all-sops-soon-says-pm