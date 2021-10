Category: World Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 08:17 Hits: 17

KUCHING: Malaysian artisans should work with the Cultural Economy Development Agency (Cendana) to promote their products internationally, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/22/artisans-urged-to-work-with-cendana-to-market-their-craft-products-globally