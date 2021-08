Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 16:04 Hits: 3

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on an Eritrean official it accused of being engaged in serious human rights abuse in the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, where thousands have been killed and over 2 million displaced.

