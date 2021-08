Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 16:38 Hits: 3

The French economy is "doing well" thanks to a rise in consumer spending and despite restrictions still in place to tackle the coronavirus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/business/20210823-france-targets-return-to-pre-pandemic-growth-by-end-of-2021