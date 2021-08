Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 17:48 Hits: 3

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine, a move that triggered a new wave of vaccine mandates as the Delta variant batters the country.

