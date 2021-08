Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 18:24 Hits: 2

Ukraine and its Western allies on Monday agreed to work towards "peacefully" ending Russia's "occupation" of Crimea, without spelling out how, in a summit that sparked anger in Moscow.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210823-ukraine-opens-international-summit-calling-for-return-of-crimea-from-russia