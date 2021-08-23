Belarus accused of 'weaponising' migrants as thousands stranded at EU border

Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 18:27 Hits: 2

EU countries have accused Belarus of flying in migrants from the Middle East and Asia and then sending them to the border – this, allegedly, in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Lithuania and Poland have responded by reinforcing border security and, controversially, resorting to pushbacks. In the Belarusian capital, our correspondent Gulliver Cragg caught up with some of those who were promised an easy way to the EU, and ended up disappointed.

