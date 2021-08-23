The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Belarus accused of 'weaponising' migrants as thousands stranded at EU border

Belarus accused of 'weaponising' migrants as thousands stranded at EU border EU countries have accused Belarus of flying in migrants from the Middle East and Asia and then sending them to the border – this, allegedly, in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Lithuania and Poland have responded by reinforcing border security and, controversially, resorting to pushbacks. In the Belarusian capital, our correspondent Gulliver Cragg caught up with some of those who were promised an easy way to the EU, and ended up disappointed. 

