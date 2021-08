Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 14:53 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -One member of the Afghan forces was killed and several were wounded in an exchange of gunfire outside Kabul airport on Monday, but no U.S. personnel were hurt, the U.S. military said. Read full story

