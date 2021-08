Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 17:19 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States' commitment to at-risk Afghans extends beyond President Joe Biden's Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw from the country, a senior State Department official said, adding that the promise of safe passage did not have "an expiration date." Read full story

