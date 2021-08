Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 19:33 Hits: 2

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Tuesday to work together to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Johnson's office said. Read full story

