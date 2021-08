Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 15:45 Hits: 3

As midterm elections approach, military veterans are running for Congress on Republican and Democratic tickets. Many voters see vets as more willing to put country above self, important among moderate voters and in swing districts.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0823/Why-both-parties-prize-veterans-as-US-congressional-candidates?icid=rss