Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 13:19 Hits: 3

Heads of state and government from the world's largest economies will have plenty on their plate at this year's G20 summit in Rome on October 30-31. But with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, it is clear what their immediate priorities should be.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/g20-rome-summit-covid-agenda-by-jeffrey-frankel-2021-08