Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 14:03 Hits: 3

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted soul-searching in the West, with many proposing radical reforms to longstanding economic and political structures. But we should pause to consider the historically unprecedented benefits that the current system has given us.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-pandemic-in-historical-perspective-by-anne-o-krueger-2021-08